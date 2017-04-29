Very Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Supreme Industries (STS) Stock Price

News stories about Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) have trended very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Supreme Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.59 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) opened at 20.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. Supreme Industries has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05.

Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Supreme Industries will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

About Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries, Inc (Supreme) is a manufacturer of specialized vehicles, including truck bodies and specialty vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: specialized commercial vehicles and fiberglass products. The Company manufactures specialized commercial vehicles that are attached to a truck chassis.

