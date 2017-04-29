Very Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Price

News headlines about Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juniper Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the network equipment provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 9,756,840 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.23. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,191.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pradeep Sindhu sold 76,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $2,101,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,409.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,649 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

