Very Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Price

News articles about Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) have been trending very positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asbury Automotive Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) opened at 61.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post $6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George Karolis sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $191,364.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at $478,032.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $846,690.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,777 shares of company stock worth $1,703,055. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

