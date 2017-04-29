Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded down 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $82.81. 754,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company earned $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc cut Verisk Analytics to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Frank J. Coyne sold 50,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $4,182,929.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,559. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

