Verisign (VRSN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.27

Headlines about Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verisign earned a news impact score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded up 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. 1,581,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Verisign has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

