Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,147,052 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 1,802,572 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $85,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,480.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $658,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,374,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,145 shares of company stock worth $9,351,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $20,919,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,392.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 452,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after buying an additional 422,272 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 54.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 724,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 256,043 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,189,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 218,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 188,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) opened at 39.30 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.45 billion. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company earned $295.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.41 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verint Systems will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/verint-systems-inc-vrnt-sees-significant-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.