Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.04

Press coverage about Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vascular Biogenics earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) traded down 1.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 28,164 shares of the company were exchanged. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $153.34 million.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

