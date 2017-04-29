Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (VNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NASDAQ:VNR) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NASDAQ:VNR) opened at 0.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanguard Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanguard Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

Vanguard Natural Resources Company Profile

Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company owns properties, and oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in over 10 operating basins: the Green River Basin in Wyoming; the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the Gulf Coast Basin in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama; the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and North Texas; the Piceance Basin in Colorado; the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming and Montana; the Arkoma Basin in Arkansas and Oklahoma; the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana; the Wind River Basin in Wyoming, and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

