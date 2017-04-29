Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (VNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NASDAQ:VNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NASDAQ:VNR) opened at 0.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanguard Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

About Vanguard Natural Resources

Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company owns properties, and oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in over 10 operating basins: the Green River Basin in Wyoming; the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the Gulf Coast Basin in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama; the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and North Texas; the Piceance Basin in Colorado; the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming and Montana; the Arkoma Basin in Arkansas and Oklahoma; the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana; the Wind River Basin in Wyoming, and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

