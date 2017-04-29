Oppenheimer Holdings Comments on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst D. Archila expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 339,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The stock’s market cap is $676.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The business earned $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,030,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 996,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 899,358 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 496,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

