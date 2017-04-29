Valeritas Holdings (VLRX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valeritas Holdings earned a news sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) traded down 2.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 17,339 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $10.96 million. Valeritas Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The company earned $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Valeritas Holdings will post ($6.59) EPS for the current year.

VLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Valeritas Holdings in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valeritas Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Valeritas Holdings news, major shareholder Capital Royalty L.P. purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erick Lucera acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,004,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,044,000 over the last ninety days.

About Valeritas Holdings

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

