Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) to post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.24 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.1 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a positive return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $32,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $272,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,034,000 shares of company stock worth $32,825,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth $281,463,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 241.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,967,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,508,000 after buying an additional 4,220,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth $39,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,913,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 2,480,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth $12,858,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) traded down 1.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,062,943 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The stock’s market cap is $3.22 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

