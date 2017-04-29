Vale SA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,970 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 234% compared to the average daily volume of 589 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Vale SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Vale SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Vale SA from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vale SA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) traded up 1.90% on Friday, reaching $8.58. 17,171,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Vale SA had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale SA will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2881 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Vale SA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. Vale SA’s payout ratio is -4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Amerigo Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vale SA during the first quarter worth about $76,950,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale SA during the first quarter worth about $67,035,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale SA during the first quarter worth about $47,070,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale SA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,612,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale SA by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,983,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 920,083 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

