Vale SA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 37,163 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 401% compared to the average volume of 7,424 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vale SA during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vale SA during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale SA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Vale SA during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale SA during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) opened at 8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.57. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm earned $8.52 billion during the quarter. Vale SA had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale SA will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.2881 dividend. This is an increase from Vale SA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Vale SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Vale SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vale SA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale SA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vale SA in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Vale SA Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

