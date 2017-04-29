USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Earns News Impact Score of 0.51

News articles about USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) have been trending very positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USANA Health Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.51 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 202,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.52 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 13,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $773,843.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,524,696 shares in the company, valued at $716,663,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $6,805,102 over the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

