USA Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USA Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company earned $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) opened at 4.90 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company’s market cap is $197.60 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAT. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 27,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the first quarter worth $963,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albin F. Moschner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,121.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions within the unattended point of sale (POS) market. The Company is a provider in the small ticket, beverage and food vending industry and is also engaged in offering solutions and services to other unattended market segments, such as amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk and others.

