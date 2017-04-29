Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Usa Compression Partners were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Usa Compression Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,108,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,972,000 after buying an additional 379,653 shares during the period. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its position in Usa Compression Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 23,929,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,976,000 after buying an additional 211,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Usa Compression Partners by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 144,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Usa Compression Partners by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Asset Management purchased a new position in Usa Compression Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) opened at 16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.23. Usa Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

Usa Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Usa Compression Partners had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business earned $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. Usa Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usa Compression Partners LP will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Usa Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usa Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Usa Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Usa Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Usa Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

