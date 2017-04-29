US Geothermal Inc (HTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

US Geothermal Inc (AMEX:HTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.19.

HTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on US Geothermal in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Geothermal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

US Geothermal (AMEX:HTM) opened at 4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.51. US Geothermal has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Geothermal stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Geothermal Inc (AMEX:HTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,757 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.84% of US Geothermal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About US Geothermal

U.S. Geothermal Inc is engaged in the renewable green energy business. The Company, through its subsidiary U.S. Geothermal Inc (Geo-Idaho), is engaged in the acquisition, development and utilization of geothermal resources in the Western United States and the Republic of Guatemala. It operates through two segments: Operating Plants, and Corporate and Development.

