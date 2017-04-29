Uranium Resources (URRE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Uranium Resources (NASDAQ:URRE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Uranium Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Uranium Resources (NASDAQ:URRE) opened at 1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $41.39 million. Uranium Resources has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Uranium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Uranium Resources Company Profile

Uranium Resources, Inc is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there. In addition, it remains focused on advancing the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey when uranium prices permit economic development of this project.

