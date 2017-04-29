Uranium Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:URRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,439,940 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 3,118,541 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,132,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

URRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of Uranium Resources (NASDAQ:URRE) traded down 4.51% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 815,965 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Uranium Resources has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s market cap is $41.39 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/uranium-resources-inc-urre-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Uranium Resources

Uranium Resources, Inc is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there. In addition, it remains focused on advancing the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey when uranium prices permit economic development of this project.

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.