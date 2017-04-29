UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE:UQM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,496 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 611,380 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UQM Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE:UQM) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,500 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of UQM Technologies worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UQM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of UQM Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

UQM Technologies (NYSE:UQM) traded up 1.85% on Friday, hitting $0.55. 100,209 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $26.70 million. UQM Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, (UQM) develops, manufactures and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. The Company’s focus is incorporating its technology as propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, delivering the heart of the electric vehicle.

