UPM-Kymmene Co. (UPMKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

Shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) opened at 26.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. UPM-Kymmene has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.74.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Corporation (UPM) is a global forest company. The Company’s segments include UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood and Other operations. The UPM Biorefining segment consists of pulp, timber and biofuels businesses. The UPM Energy segment is an electricity producer.

