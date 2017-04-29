Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company earned $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) traded down 1.98% on Friday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 126,347 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, VP Charles Scott Greene sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $246,237.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,425.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets, such as retail, construction and industrial. Its segments include North, South, West, Alternative Materials, International, idX Holdings, Inc (idX) and Corporate divisions.

