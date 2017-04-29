Universal American (UAM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Universal American (NYSE:UAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal American earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Universal American (NYSE:UAM) opened at 9.97 on Friday. Universal American has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Universal American (NYSE:UAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Universal American had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal American will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Universal American in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Universal American

Universal American Corp. provides an array of health insurance and managed care products and services to people covered by Medicare. The Company’s segments include Medicare Advantage, Management Services Organization (MSO), and Corporate & Other. The Medicare Advantage segment contains the operations of its initiatives in managed care for seniors.

