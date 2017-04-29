UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.30. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm earned $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Vetr lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.
In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $2,563,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,957.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,416 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,001,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 630,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $100,945,000 after buying an additional 58,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,442,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,022,004,000 after buying an additional 245,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $231,995,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.36% during trading on Monday, reaching $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,846 shares. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $172.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.47%.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.
