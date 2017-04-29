United Therapeutics Co. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2017 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $127.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 125.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.89. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $169.89. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.77. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,203 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $178,633.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,422.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,173 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.92, for a total value of $196,970.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

