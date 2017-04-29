United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 17th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $8.35.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares is the bank holding company for United Security Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Bank operates in the segment of providing banking services to commercial establishments and individuals primarily in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The Bank offers a range of services for commercial customers and account holders, including online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machine (ATM) services, payroll direct deposit, cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks, money orders and foreign drafts.
