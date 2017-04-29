United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Short Interest Down 0.3% in April

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,453,508 shares, a drop of 0.3% from the March 31st total of 1,457,399 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
In related news, General Counsel Kimberly Salmon purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $28,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 32,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,823.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherrill W. Hudson purchased 24,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $397,063.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,733. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 99,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,581. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.
United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) opened at 15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.72 million, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.51. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $18.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
United Insurance Holdings Corp Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.
