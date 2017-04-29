United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,744.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Financial Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of United Community Financial Corp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) traded down 1.84% on Monday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $424.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. United Community Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm earned $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 million. United Community Financial Corp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. United Community Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

United Community Financial Corp Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Home Savings, HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. Home Savings is a state charted bank. HSB Insurance, LLC is an insurance agency that offers a range of insurance products for business and residential customers, which include, auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds and aviation.

