Unisys Co. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Unisys in a note issued to investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UIS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) opened at 11.30 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $567.89 million. Unisys has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 198.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 10,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth about $244,000.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation (Unisys) is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments: Services and Technology. The Company offers services, which include cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In technology segment, the Company designs and develops software, servers and related products.

