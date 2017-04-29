Union Pacific (UNP) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.43

Headlines about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the railroad operator an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) traded down 1.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $111.96. 3,554,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71. Union Pacific also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 522% compared to the typical volume of 2,746 call options.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm earned $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post $5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

