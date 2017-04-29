Union Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 522% compared to the average volume of 2,746 call options.

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) opened at 111.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm earned $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post $5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 379.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Union Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (UNP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/union-pacific-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-unp.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.