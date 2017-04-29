Unilever plc (ULVR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30.21 on June 7th

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.21 ($0.39) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $27.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3972.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,004.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,522.56. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 112.79 billion. Unilever plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,019.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,088.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Unilever plc from GBX 4,500 ($57.53) to GBX 4,700 ($60.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price target on Unilever plc from GBX 4,080 ($52.16) to GBX 4,197 ($53.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unilever plc from GBX 3,800 ($48.58) to GBX 3,950 ($50.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. S&P Global set a GBX 4,200 ($53.69) price target on Unilever plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 3,195 ($40.85) price target on Unilever plc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,072.52 ($52.06).
In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,031 ($51.53) per share, with a total value of £45,550.30 ($58,233.57). Insiders bought 1,140 shares of company stock worth $4,592,086 over the last ninety days.
About Unilever plc
Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.