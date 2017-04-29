Under Armour Inc (UA) Trading Up 9.3% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 15,164,369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $203,000. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $283,000. Mik Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $45,813,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

