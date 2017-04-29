Under Armour Inc (UA) Stock Price Up 9.3% Following Strong Earnings

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 15,164,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, April 14th. FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Mik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $45,813,000. Carve CapitalAB acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $24,691,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Under Armour by 138.8% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 104,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 43.62.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

