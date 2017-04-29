UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in providing complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions and related financial services to commercial, institutional and personal customers nationwide. Subsidiaries of the holding company and the lead bank, UMB Bank include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisor that manages the company’s proprietary mutual funds and investment advisory accounts for institutional customers. The Company has banking centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arizona. UMB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Kansas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of UMB Financial Corp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of UMB Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial Corp in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) opened at 72.49 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm earned $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.57 million. UMB Financial Corp had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial Corp’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/umb-financial-corp-umbf-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $587,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider J Walker Brian sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $169,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $23,096. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in UMB Financial Corp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.