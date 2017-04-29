UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in providing complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions and related financial services to commercial, institutional and personal customers nationwide. Subsidiaries of the holding company and the lead bank, UMB Bank include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisor that manages the company’s proprietary mutual funds and investment advisory accounts for institutional customers. The Company has banking centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arizona. UMB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Kansas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial Corp from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UMB Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of UMB Financial Corp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of UMB Financial Corp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial Corp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) opened at 72.49 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.57 million. UMB Financial Corp had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post $3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UMB Financial Corp’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In related news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $587,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Walker Brian sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $169,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $23,096. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its position in UMB Financial Corp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

