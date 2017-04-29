Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultrapar Participacoes SA earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participacoes SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc lowered Ultrapar Participacoes SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,914 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.26.

