UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UGI Corp had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.66%. UGI Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect UGI Corp to post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) opened at 50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is an increase from UGI Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. UGI Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ugi-corp-ugi-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UGI Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of UGI Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other UGI Corp news, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $946,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $4,082,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,393 shares in the company, valued at $23,441,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $6,242,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About UGI Corp

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.