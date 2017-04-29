UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 41,512 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 107.0% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 12,421,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,340,000 after buying an additional 6,421,000 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,192,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,224,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,763,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) opened at 26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.25. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

