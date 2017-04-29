Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $22,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 971,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.65 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-reduces-position-in-neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 13,065 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $658,737.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,042 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.