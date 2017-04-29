UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.772 Million Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Signature Bank worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,569,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. 378,022 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $113.53 and a 1-year high of $164.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm earned $311.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post $9.45 EPS for the current year.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $164.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.30.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

