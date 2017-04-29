UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,829,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,473,000 after buying an additional 270,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,006,000 after buying an additional 261,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,528,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,593,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $23,842,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) opened at 52.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-cuts-stake-in-sonoco-products-co-son.html.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 940 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $50,083.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 556 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $30,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $597,400. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.