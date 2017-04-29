U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Silica Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price objective on U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 price objective on U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $76.00 price objective on U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) opened at 41.50 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company’s market cap is $3.36 billion.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm earned $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In other news, SVP David D. Murry sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $29,310.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,800.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

