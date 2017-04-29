U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday. They currently have $47.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a producer of industrial minerals, including sand proppants, whole grain silica, ground silica, fine ground silica, calcined kaolin clay and aplite clay. The company also operates as a research and development specialist for customized products and solutions. The industries and applications served by U.S. Silica includes oil and gas, glass, chemicals, foundry, building products, fillers and extenders, recreation, industrial filtration and treatment, and testing and analysis. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLCA. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a focus list rating on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.41.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) opened at 41.50 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.36 billion. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In related news, SVP David D. Murry sold 610 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $29,310.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,800.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings by 87.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 78,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

