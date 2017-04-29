Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $210.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total transaction of $1,103,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,071.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Leinweber sold 70,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $10,928,902.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,249 shares of company stock valued at $84,996,895. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,298,000 after buying an additional 117,424 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,738,000 after buying an additional 517,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 970,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,223,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 704,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,619,000 after buying an additional 495,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) traded down 1.99% during trading on Monday, hitting $163.59. 273,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $139.21 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm earned $199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.76 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.83%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

