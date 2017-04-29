Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) opened at 18.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp is the holding company for Two River Community Bank (the Bank). The Company acts as an independent community financial services provider. The Company’s segment is community banking operations. The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial loans, residential loans and consumer/installment loans to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals and individuals primarily in Monmouth, Middlesex and Union Counties, New Jersey.

