Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.50 (SMIF)

Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of €0.50 ($0.54) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) opened at 97.75 on Friday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 83.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 98.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.91.

