TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (TFIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.49 Per Share

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.49 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) opened at 118.375 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 468.55 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.11. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 104.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 119.63.

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company operates through investments in Asset Backed Securities segment. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk adjusted returns principally through income distributions. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of the United Kingdom and European Asset Backed Securities.

