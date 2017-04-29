Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has trended very positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) traded up 0.23% on Friday, reaching $8.75. 219,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm’s market cap is $7.68 billion.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

